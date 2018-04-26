Horse Racing Season Opens at Prairie Meadows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Horse racing season opens Thursday at Prairie Meadows Casino and Hotel. This season brings new technology for wagering and placing bets, they have new tote and teller waging terminals, user-friendly self-serving terminals, and improved tablet wagering.

While there is live racing every Thursday and Friday at 6 P.M. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 P.M. there are many other special events throughout the season.

2018 Special Race Days & Events:

May 5 | Kentucky Derby | Post Time 4pm

May 19 | Preakness | Post Time 4pm

May 20 | Corgi Races | Post Time 1pm

May 28 | Memorial Day | Post Time 1pm

June 9| Belmont | Post Time 4pm

June 13 | Special Race Day | Post Time 6pm

June 17 | Wiener Dog Races | Post Time 1pm

July 3 | Fireworks | Post Time 4pm

July 5 & 6 | Festival of Racing | Post Time 6pm

July 15 | Camel, Zebra, & Ostrich Races | Post Time 1pm

August 8 | Special Race Day | Post Time 6pm

August 11 | Iowa Classic | Post Time 4pm

September 15 | BOA Regional Challenge Finals | Post Time 1pm

October 11 | Special Race Day | Post Time 6pm

October 13 | Quarter Horse Championship Day | Post Time 4pm

The Club House in Prairie Meadows is newly renovated this year with new viewing tables and monitors.

All racing events are free and open to all ages.