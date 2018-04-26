× Investigation Into Shooting Outside of East Village Bar

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after shots were fired near an East Village bar.

It happened around 1:30 Thursday morning outside the Lime Lounge at 435 East Grand Avenue. Police say some officers were observing outside the bar because there had been previous incidents with patrons during closing time.

That’s when a fight broke out. Officers broke up the fight and people were leaving the bar when officers heard gunshots.

They found several shell casings in the area, but no one was hurt.

One person who lives nearby said the commotion woke him up.

“I was just asleep in my apartment and I woke up and there was about, like I don’t know…say five or eight gunshots and I was like holy cow that’s pretty like terrible. So I kinda ran upstairs and saw what it was about and cop cars were just everywheres,” said Jordan Perry.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.