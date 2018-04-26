Karissa Schweizer Etches Name in the Relays Record Books

Posted 9:34 pm, April 26, 2018, by

DES MOINES -- Missouri's Karissa Schweizer, the former Dowling Catholic star, checked two boxes with one 5,000 meter run. Schweizer won her first Relays white flag, and broke a 33-year old Relays record with a 15:23.21 in the 5K.