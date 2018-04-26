× Lincoln Student Arrested Following Short Police Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers were involved in a short chase on the city’s south side Thursday morning.

It began just after 9:30 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding and the driver took off. The driver blew through multiple stop sign until reaching a dead end on Hughes Avenue, just south of Park Avenue.

Police say the 17-year-old driver, a student at Lincoln High School, surrendered and was taken into custody. They have not released the suspect’s name.

There’s no word yet on any charges the driver could be facing.