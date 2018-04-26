‘Madison County Airing of Quilts’ Covering Winterset Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa- On Saturday dozens of quilts will be hanging all around here. The “Madison County Airing of Quilts. Quilts will be draped over covered bridges, and they will be draped from the porticos of the 1876 Madison County Courthouse.

“We’re sort of blanketing Winterset with quilts,” said Iowa Quilt Museum Board President Marianne Fons. “Quilts will be hanging from the porch rails, they’ll be inside covered bridges, my quilts are going to be inside the covered bridge down at the city park.”

Fons who has produced a television show, and magazine on quilting said some homeowners will have quilts draped on their houses. The airing of quilts is a traditional event in the history of America.

“This is before the advent of modern laundry, so when I came springtime your text tiles, your clothing, your sheets, your blankets, everything was in the need of a good airing,” said Megan Barrett, Director of the Iowa Quilt Museum.

“Three of our churches will have quilts spread out on the pews, some of them are offering a lunch for a modest price,” said Fons. “One of the most exciting events they were going to have a trunk show by Barbara Brackman, and Deb Rowden, of Lawrence Kansas, they collect the wacky out of control quilts that you look at, and think what were they thinking?”

The Iowa Quilt Museum has just opened a new quilt exhibit called “Playing With Purpose, a Victoria Findlay Wolfe Retrospective,” which will be on display through July.

The quilts hung on public buildings, and bridges will be free to the public. Events inside the Iowa Quilt Museum, and area churches are ticketed events. Ticket info is available online at the Iowa Quilt Museum website. The event is a fundraiser for the museum which is just less than two years old.