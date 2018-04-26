Man Facing Vehicular Homicide Charges Remains Free Despite Past Convictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Wilcox family laid nineteen year old Tyler Wilcox to rest with a funeral at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Fifteen minutes earlier Grant Uhe, the man accused of being behind the wheel of the vehicle crashing into Tyler`s car, was released from jail and free to return to his east Des Moines home.

Polk County court documents show District Attorney John Sarcone originally requested that Uhe be held on $100,000 cash only bond but District Associate Judge Odell McGhee set bond at $10,000 along with maximum restrictions. These guidelines force a Curfew on Uhe from 6 pm to 6 am, meetings with a supervising officer weekly, random drug and alcohol tests and a ban on leaving the state of Iowa.

Uhe, who is now at his east Des Moines home, is also listed on the Iowa sex offender registry. The site lists nine victims of indecent exposure by Uhe in three separate Iowa counties. He is a tier two sex offender which requires him to verify his information every six months.

A public safety assessment risk profile used to set Uhe's bond shows he has no history of felony convictions but has three or more violent convictions, previous incarcerations and a history of failing to appear in court.

13 News visited Uhe's home but he declined to comment due to the advice of his lawyer. A preliminary hearing is set for May 4, 2018.