Vehicular Homicide Suspect Freed on Bond

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man charged in the crash that killed a metro teen is out of jail on bond.

Thirty-three-year-old Grant Uhe is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Wilcox.

Wilcox was killed after his car was hit by Uhe’s pick up at the intersection of East 29th and Madison Avenue last Thursday. Police say Uhe was driving more than 75 miles per hour in a 30 mile an hour zone.

Uhe’s bond was originally set at $100,000 but was reduced to $20,000.

A judge granted the bond reduction despite Uhe’s lengthy criminal record. Uhe is on the Sex Offender Registry. Reports say he violated his probation in 2009 and 2011 and his risk assessment report says he has three or more violent prior convictions as well as failure to appear for court appearances.