Charity Turns Retail for the Weekend to Raise Funds for Disadvantaged Metro Women

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Friday, a local women’s organization that typically relies on help from others is going to help itself. They’ll go from charity to retail. Dress for Success Des Moines is an organization that gives donated professional clothes to underprivileged women in Des Moines. Friday and Saturday, they are selling the clothes they don’t give away to raise funds for their organization.

The Pop-up sale has a full store of discounted clothing. From $8 tops and bottoms, $12 jackets and dresses, $20 suits and coats, $5 and under accessories and $5 shoes! This pop-up sale is excess inventory donated to the Dress for Success boutique. Some of those donations may be too glitzy or too casual and would not do well as professional work attire, when those clothes are donated they are saved for the annual pop up sale.

“We say it takes 7 seconds to make a first impression, so the clothing is a tool to make a great first impression,” Dress for Success Executive Director Jody White said.

The funds raised from the pop-up sale also goes toward their career building programs to help promote economic independence of disadvantaged women in the metro.

“We partner with other agencies in the Des Moines community and when a woman has an upcoming interview is when she is referred to Dress for Success Des Moines. We help her with the interview outfit, the interview tips, where she’s going, how she’s getting there, we really want to make sure she’s fully prepared for her upcoming interview,” White said.

The money raised at the pop-up sale not only goes toward their career center that helps with interview tips and resume building, it also goes toward buying more of the staple work clothing items such as black pants and tops and shoes. Everyday items that pull an outfit together and are the first to leave their boutique.

“What happens in the boutique when we do a suiting, is we call it the ‘shoulder shift’ and you can see when a personal shopper finds that perfect outfit or that perfect outfit for that first day at her new job, you can see her shoulders go back, you can see the smile wide on her face,” Dress for Success Founding Partner Teresa Choi said.

The Dress for Success Pop-Up sale is located at 2900 University Avenue, right next to the new Gusto Pizza in West Des Moines.

It is Friday from 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Saturday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. then they are closing for an hour and from 5 to 6 P.M. they are having a 25-dollar bag sale. For $25 you can fill a bag they provide with as much stuff as you can fit. They recommend the rolling technique, so you can save space.