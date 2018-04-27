× Governor Orders Independent Review of Iowa Finance Authority

IOWA — Governor Reynolds is ordering an independent review of the Iowa Finance Authority in the wake of the firing of its director for alleged sexual harassment.

Late Friday afternoon, Reynolds appointed Des Moines attorney Mark Weinhardt to lead the investigation.

In March, David Jamison was fired as the agency’s director after the governor received a letter documenting years of alleged sexual harassment by Jamison. That letter was just released to the media on Thursday.