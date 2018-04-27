× Hawkeyes Jackson and Daniels Taken in NFL Draft

DALLAS, TX – Two Hawkeye football players were selected on day 2 of the NFL Draft.

With the 39th pick, the Chicago Bears selected Center James Daniels. 6 picks later with pick #45, the Green Bay Packers selected Cornerback Josh Jackson.

Jackson was the Big 10 defensive back of the year. Both were All Big 10 selections.

The Bears and Packers play each other week 1 in Green Bay.