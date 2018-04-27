Iowa Workers Injured or Killed on the Job Honored During Statehouse Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa workers who were killed or injured while on the job were honored at the Statehouse on Friday.

In 2017, 32 workers died on the job, including three firefighters and a deputy sheriff who died in the line of duty. Governor Reynolds said no matter their title, they all contributed to our great state. Many family members of those victims were at the ceremony.

"I hope you find peace in the memory of their service and deep commitment to others. Their legacies live on by the many people who were touched by their selflessness throughout the years," said the governor.

One of the workers honored on Friday was Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge. He was shot and killed when an inmate escaped from custody during a transfer at the jail in May of last year. Burbridge was a father of three.

To see the list of all the workers killed last year and honored on Friday, click here.