× Problem Des Moines Bar Voluntarily Gives Up Liquor License

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines bar with a troubled history has decided to voluntarily surrender its liquor license.

The Triple Double Lounge on Hull Avenue has been at the center of controversy, with neighbors complaining about the establishment for a variety of factors including violence and loud music.

Over the last few months, there have been multiple shootings at the bar and in its parking lot.

That prompted city council members to recommend revoking the bar’s liquor license, but the bar says it will voluntarily surrender it instead.

Cook Jake Kopsa says, “Yeah, we`re wanting to turn that in just to kinda avoid problems and in case we want to get it back in the future, it would make it a little bit easier, but for now it`s just kinda to make everyone happy, try and avoid any more problems.”

Kopsa says the bar has added new items to its menu and will now focus on food.