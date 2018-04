× Saturday Marks 15th National Drug Take Back Day

IOWA — The time to clean out cabinets and dump old, unused medicine is here.

Saturday is the 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Participants can bring unused or expired pills to designated collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service is free and anonymous.

The event is part of the ongoing effort to address the opioid crisis in America. Log on to deatakeback.com to find a collection site near you.