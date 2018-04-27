× Sentencing Friday for Des Moines Woman Who Killed Stepfather

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of her stepfather will be sentenced Friday.

Sera Alexander accepted a plea deal last month. She was originally charged with second degree murder for the death of Anthony Hartmann last May.

The plea deal reduces her charges to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm.

Alexander shot Hartmann when he returned to the family’s home to gather some belongings. She was not aware that a restraining order against Hartmann had recently expired. Alexander’s mother says Hartmann had a long history of physical abuse.

Hartmann was shot twice in the back and during a police interview Alexander said he did not threaten her at the time of the shooting.

Alexander had faced the possibility of 50 years in prison if convicted on the second degree murder charge.

The new charges under the plea agreement carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Alexander’s attorney, Jamie Deremiah, says he will argue for his client to receive probation in the case.