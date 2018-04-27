Sera Alexander Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Killing Stepfather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines woman will spend 10 years in prison for killing her stepfather.

"I'm never going to hold a gun again and I never, ever want to. And I know his family misses him dearly, and for that I'm truly sorry," said Sera Alexander in court on Friday.

Alexander shot Anthony Hartmann last year. She said she didn't know a restraining order against him had been lifted and she was in fear for her life from years of abuse.

Alexander was charged with second degree murder.

During the course of the trial, she agreed to a plea deal and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm. Hartmann's mother said Alexander was told he was able to be there, but shot and killed him anyway. She said news reports painted the wrong picture of Alexander.

"Everything that is said or experienced that I have went through was saying Sara is the victim. Now I ask you, who is the victim? She's alive and well and my son is dead, and she's a victim?" said Rita Hartmann.

The judge called the shooting avoidable and tragic and said Alexander had other options she did not take.