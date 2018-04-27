× Special Olympics Iowa Makes Its Debut at Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa – Special Olympics Iowa competes in the Drake Relays for the first time Friday.

Eight teams across the state compete in a 4×100 relay.

Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon said it was a perfect fit.

“We’ve always been an opportunity for athletes to compete who aspire to compete at the highest level. That’s exactly what Special Olympics Iowa does with their athletes who prepare for the national and international games,” Boldon said.

Special Olympics Iowa teams competing include:

Scott County Adult Females

Arc of Story County Females

Griswold Tigers

Grandwood Hawks

Waterloo Goodwill

Cedar Rapids Park and Rec Cheetahs

Clinton County Special Olympics

Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders

Des Moines Roosevelt Roughrider team member Daniel Custis said, “I am so pumped to run some laps and practice more.”

Custis’ teammate Ian Kastner said he is also excited to be at the Drake Relays. “I like it. I just like running and want to pass the baton,” Kastner said.

Special Olympics Iowa Communications Manager Stephanie Kocer said being in the Drake Relays is a great opportunity to show the communities the abilities the athletes have rather than the disabilities.

“I think we are just excited to see the smiles and see them get to have that experience. They have been practicing. They’ve done area competitions, some of them will be competing at summer games in May over in May, but this is something we have never had athletes do before, so we are really excited to give them that opportunity,” Kocer said.

Kocer said in July 33 athletes will travel to Seattle and compete in the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games.

Special Olympics Iowa makes its debut at Drake Relays Friday at 1:36 p.m.