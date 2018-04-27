Special Olympics Iowa Teams Compete at Drake Relays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Eight Special Olympics Iowa teams competed in the 4x100 meter relay at the Drake Relays on Friday.

Athlete Brandon Baier said he was excited to compete because he came to the relays when he was a kid.

"I've been working for, like, the whole year. And it's pretty exciting to be here now," Baier said.

Communications Manager Stephanie Kocer said this also prepares them for other big races coming up later this year.

Click here to read more about Special Olympics Iowa's Drake Relays debut.