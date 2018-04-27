× Suspect in Chase, Officer-Involved Shooting Identified

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting at a Des Moines police officer early Thursday morning.

Twenty-one-year-old Benjamin Perry is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, eluding, and carrying weapons.

Officers attempted to pull him over on I-235 for a welfare check after getting a report that he was suicidal. Police say Perry refused to stop and led officers on a chase up I-35 and into Story County.

Deputies with the Story County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks to shred his tires and slow the vehicle. Perry fired multiple shots from his car as he came to a stop.

The pursuing officer returned fire, but no one was hit. After a short standoff, Perry threw the gun out the window and police were able to take him into custody.