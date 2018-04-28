Des Moines Police Investigating City’s 3rd Homicide of 2018 

Posted 11:09 am, April 28, 2018, by

DES MOINES, Iowa. —  Police in Des Moines are investigating a fatal shooting. 

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of E. 30th and Garfield. Before they arrived on scene, police say they also received a call about a “man down in the street.” Upon arrival, they found a deceased man who had suffered a gunshot wound. 

Officials are still investigating the incident, which is now being considered the third homicide in Des Moines this year. 