Des Moines Police Investigating City's 3rd Homicide of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa. — Police in Des Moines are investigating a fatal shooting.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of E. 30th and Garfield. Before they arrived on scene, police say they also received a call about a “man down in the street.” Upon arrival, they found a deceased man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

Officials are still investigating the incident, which is now being considered the third homicide in Des Moines this year.