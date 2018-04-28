× Hawkeye Josey Jewell Drafted by the Broncos

DALLAS, TX – One of Iowa’s all-time great football players has a home in the NFL. Linebacker Josey Jewell was drafted in the 4th round by the Denver Broncos. Jewell was a first team All-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year.

3 other Hawkeyes signed free agent deals. Akrum Wadley signs with the Titans, Sean Welsh the Redskins, and Ike Boettger with the Bills.

Iowa State WR Allen Lazard was not drafted, but Lazard signed a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cyclone LB Joel Lanning signs a free agent deal with the Cowboys along with Jake Campos and Marchie Murdock.

Iowa State has not had a player drafted in 4 years, the longest drought of a power 5 school.

UNI Wide Receiver Daurice Fountain was drafted in the 5th round by the Colts.

Former Dowling Catholic star Rico Gafford signed a free agent deal with the Titans, Gafford played college ball for 2 years at Wyoming.