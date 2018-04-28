× Woman Who Allegedly Stole Money From Dependent Adult Clients Faces 22 Charges

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa woman is facing 22 felony charges for stealing money from her clients, who are dependent adults.

Malia Ollom, 42, is accused of theft, forgery, fraudulent use of credit cards, identity theft, and dependent adult abuse. Police say the former Crest Services employee committed the crimes between March of 2017 and January of this year.

Ollom turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was released from jail after posting bond.