Ames Interfaith March Organizers Hope to Unite Community

AMES, Iowa -- Members of various congregations came together in Ames with a challenge on Sunday.

They want people to stop the animosity directed towards others because of religious differences.

"There's been a lot of persecution of Muslims and Jews in our country in the last year and a half, and we want to stand up and say that's not right," said Terry Lowman, organizer of the Interfaith March for Peace and Justice. "If you don't stand up, it could get worse and worse."

The march was meant to show that participants are accepting of everyone, particularly refugees. The event started in Brookside Park and wrapped up in Bandshell Park. Organizers hope people begin embracing others' differences.

Marches took place across the country with adjusted start times so they began simultaneously, regardless of the time zone.