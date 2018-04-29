× DCI Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Webster County

MOORLAND, Iowa — The Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in rural Moorland, located in Webster County.

On Sunday, a trooper responded to a motorist assist in the 2300 block of Carter Avenue, just west of Fort Dodge. Upon arrival, the trooper found a man and female involved in a dispute, and the man pointed and fired a gun at the trooper. After the man and trooper exchanged several rounds, the man was shot and killed. The trooper was not injured during the incident.

A preliminary investigation shows the man had also fired several shots into his own vehicle before the trooper arrived on scene.

The names of the victim and trooper involved have not yet been released. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DCI are still investigating the incident.