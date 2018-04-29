× Flood Damage Costing Iowa Billions

IOWA — Within the last three decades, flooding in Iowa has cost $18 billion, according to the Des Moines Register.

That puts the state as number four nationally for the number of floods in the last 30 years. Every county in Iowa has declared a flood-related disaster in that time for a total of 951 declarations.

A study by the University of Iowa says some counties have been hit as many as 17 times in that span. Those who conducted the study say the state needs to look at investing in flood prevention, but it would take $10 billion over the course of 50 years to fix.