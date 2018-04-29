Grand View Student Shocks Family, School During Special Graduation Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Saturday was graduation day at Grand View University, and one student gave the term "graduation walk" a whole new meaning.

Ankeny native Andrew Tressel was born with spina bifida, which has left him paralyzed from the waist down. It had been years since he'd been able to use crutches, but he surprised his parents and the entire university on the graduation stage for a walk to remember.

"There's no words to describe what I felt as I was going across that stage. I try, but I just can't. There's no words," Tressel said.

"Had a goal, wanted to do it, got it done. Just like going to school and graduating, now, from Grand View. Very exciting, very proud moment for his mom and myself," said his father, Rod Tressel.

Andrew graduated with a degree in digital media. He is a second degree black belt and also celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday.