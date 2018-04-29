The debate rages on over multi/dual sport athletes and athletes that specialize in 1 sport. John Sears says coaches need to support the athletes and make it work.
I THINK: Coaches Need to Support Multi/Dual Sport Athletes
-
I THINK: Stop the Hypocrisy, NCAA Needs to Change Transfer Rules
-
I THINK: Should Youth Football Ban Tackling?
-
I THINK: Changes Need to be Made to High School Basketball
-
I THINK: 32 Year Old Rookie Provides Best Story of NBA Season
-
FACEOFF: Lickliter is Back, Mitchell or Simmons, Kap Still on Hold, Des Moines is #4!
-
-
I THINK: Was it a Down Year for Hawkeye Wrestling? Expectations Say Yes
-
I THINK: The NCAA Tournament is the Best Sporting Event of the Year, All Because of Cinderella
-
Multi Sport Star Milani Always on the Go
-
I THINK: Blackhawks Emergency Goalie Story is the Dream for Any Sports Nut
-
I THINK: Iowa’s Most Disappointing Basketball Season in Over 15 Years, What’s Next?
-
-
I THINK: Alternate Gray and White Cyclone Uniforms, No Thanks
-
I THINK: The Struggle is Real for the Hawkeyes and Cyclones
-
FACEOFF: Moss to the NBA, Lebron vs Saban, Nova not Watched, Come on Twins!