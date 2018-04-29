× Iowa State to Hold Two Graduation Ceremonies

AMES, Iowa — Graduation season has arrived!

Iowa State University’s ceremonies are less than a week away, but they’ve made a big change to the undergrad ceremony. To help with the length of the event, two separate ceremonies will be held with three of the six colleges during each.

Both will be held on Saturday, May 5th. The first one–for the colleges of agriculture and life sciences, business, and liberal arts and sciences–will be at 10 a.m. The second–for the design, engineering, and human sciences colleges–is at 2:30 p.m.

Both ceremonies will be held at Hilton Coliseum instead of Jack Trice Stadium, where they have been held in previous years.