Iowans Walk to Fight Autism

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sunday's weather was perfect for the Autism Speaks Walk at Principal Park.

The walk in Iowa is part of the events that take place across the nation to bring awareness and raise money for autism research. April is Autism Awareness Month.

This, year, 1,100 people were registered to take part in the walk, and organizers were hoping to raise $77,000. That number was exceeded last year, and organizers say they wouldn't be surprised if it happened again.

"It's continued to grow from the very start. Des Moines is a great community with a lot of involvement. As word spreads around, people really start to rally and support others with autism in the community," said Autism Speaks Iowa co-chair Molly Clasing.

To donate to Autism Speaks, visit autismspeaks.org. From there, you can specify that the donation go to the Iowa chapter.