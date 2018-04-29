Southeast Polk Youth Baseball Team Pays Respect to Late Creston Player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRESTON, Iowa -- The Creston under-12 baseball team has been playing without a player and a coach this season.

Sterling Sharp and his father Kevin--one of the team's coaches--died while on vacation in Mexico in March along with his mother Amy and sister Adrianna. On Sunday night, both the Creston team and the opposing team paid tribute to the family.

The Creston team travels with Sterling's jersey, and before Sunday's game began, the Southeast Polk under-12 team asked if they could go into the Creston dugout and pay their respects.

Photos taken from inside the dugout at the James Cownie Fields in Des Moines show the Southeast Polk players removing their caps and touching them to Sterling's jersey.

Southeast Polk won the game 8-7.