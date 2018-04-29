The Insiders: April 29th Edition, Improving Mental Health Services for Iowa Children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Reynolds gave a new board until November to find ways to create a mental health system for Iowa children.

Some families have to send their children out of state for treatment now, since the state's services are so lacking. Last year, a different group--the Complex Needs Working Group--found improvements for adults, which led to new laws this year.

Peggy Huppert, executive director of the Iowa chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, talked to Political Director Dave Price about the new board aimed at helping children.