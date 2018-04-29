The Insiders: April 29th Edition, Sexual Harassment Allegations at the IFA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- With approximately a month before the June primary, an explosive letter is part of the conversation surrounding the race for governor.

Doug Gross is the 2002 Republican nominee for governor and a Des Moines attorney, and Jerry Crawford is a longtime Democratic adviser. The pair joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio to discuss the letter sent to Governor Reynolds alleging sexual harassment by David Jamison, former director of the Iowa Finance Authority.

On Friday, the governor ordered an independent review of the organization.