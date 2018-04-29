× Victim Named in East- side Homicide, Suspect Still At – Large

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have identified the man killed in the city’s third homicide of the year.

Investigators say, 20 – year – old Josue Alonzo Jr. was found lying in the street near the intersection of E.30th Street and Garfield Avenue on Friday night. Alonzo was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still looking for a suspect but say the have been able to gather substantial evidence from the scene and information from witnesses.

“We’ve got some good cooperation from people in the neighborhood. That is something that was kind of refreshing to see, folks coming out and giving us a hand. We’d like anybody else in the community that does know anything about this to give us a call,” says Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811 or Crimes Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at here.