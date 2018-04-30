× Authorities Release the Names of Trooper and Motorist Involved in Fatal Shooting

MOORLAND, Iowa — Iowa State Trooper Justin Parman is on administrative leave tonight as authorities investigate his actions that lead to the shooting death of another man on Sunday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the incident. Trooper Parman was reported called out to assist a motorist on Sunday near the town of Morland, Iowa. When he arrived he reported hearing a dispute between a man and woman. As he approached the vehicle the man inside, 26-year-old Joshua Lee Ewing of Carroll, reportedly pointed a gun at Parman and fired a shot. Parman was not hit. He returned fire, shooting and killing Ewing.

Parman remains on administrative leave which is standard procedure whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.