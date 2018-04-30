× Chase Nicholson Pleads Guilty to Murder of Parents, Sister

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A Bondurant man has pleaded guilty on all three counts in the murders of his parents and sister.

Twenty-one-year-old Chase Nicholson was in court for a plea hearing Monday morning, where a judge accepted his new plea. He had originally pleaded not guilty to the three counts of first degree murder he was charged with.

During the hearing Nicholson spoke of how, and why, he acquired the gun used in the murders. He said he bought the gun from an online forum because he wanted to kill himself.

“I went online and there was a private dealership and there was a guy with a shot gun on there and I contacted him, I met him and bought it,” Nicholson said.

He said on April 6, 2017, the day of the murders, he heard voices in his head telling him to kill himself – then the voices told him to kill his family. Chase, who has a long history of schizophrenia, blames the voices for the crime he committed. He also said he had ill-will in his heart and blamed his family for his mental illness.

Nicholson will also learn before the conclusion of Monday’s hearing, what his sentence will be.

Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson’s bodies were found at the family’s Bondurant home after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Officer were called on to perform a welfare check.

Nicholson was taken into custody in Missouri and court documents show he admitted to using a shotgun in the killings. A search warrant in the case revealed one of Nicholson’s victims was also found with a knife protruding from an eye.

Before a plea deal had been decided on, Nicholson’s attorneys said they planned to use an insanity defense at his trial.

Seth Nicholson, Chase’s cousin, told Channel 13 Chase had struggled with mental health issues for much of his life and his family had run into roadblocks in getting him the treatment he needed.

Chase’s grandmother Dixie Nicholson has written to the judge in the case, pleading for her grandson to receive mental health treatment following his sentencing.