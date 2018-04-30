× Pleasant Hill Community Throws Birthday Party for Child with Terminal Cancer

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — It’s not unusual for a family to celebrate a young child’s birthday with a party. But one Pleasant Hill family is celebrating their daughter’s birthday and the whole community is invited. However, this gathering is much more than a birthday party.

Allie Brooks turns 5-years-old on May 7th. Her family says this may be the last birthday she celebrates. She was recently diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

In February, Allie’s parents saw she was having issues with her balance and that she was going cross eyed, so they took her to the doctor. Within 34 hours, Allie’s parents learned their daughter had terminal brain cancer.

“It’s called DIPG and it’s a tumor located in the brain stem. It’s rare, about 200 kids a year are diagnosed with it,” Allie’s mother Ashley Brooks said. “It’s inoperable, just because it’s effected, it’s attached to so many of her nerves with her swallowing, her walking, her seeing, just all of that.”

Ashley Brooks said Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) has a zero percent survival rate and Allie may only have nine or ten months left.

Which is why her family is making the most out of the time they have left with her.

“We just live every single day like it’s her last and it’s how everyone should live, things like this they truly open up your eyes,” Ashley Brooks said.

The community of Pleasant Hill has come together to throw Allie a birthday party benefit. Ashley Brooks said it will be a full-on kids fest, It is free for children and there will be bouncy houses and face painting. It costs $5 for adults and there will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The money will go toward medical expenses but Ashley Brooks also says they will use the money to go on trips with Allie’s father and her two siblings to make memories while Allie is still feeling up to it.