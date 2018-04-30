× Des Moines Police Looking for Car that may be Linked to Weekend Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are releasing a suspect vehicle description as they search for the person responsible for the third homicide of 2017 in the capital city.

20-year-old Josue Alonzo, Jr. was found dead from a gunshot wound near E. 30th and Garfield Streets around 10:30pm on Friday. Police have not identified any suspects in the shooting. However they are looking for a vehicle that may be connected to the investigation. Police say they are looking for a late model four-door red compact car. They believe it is missing its driver-side rear window. It also has either black wheels or missing hubcaps.

If you have any information about the shooting anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-223-1400 or online on the Crime Stoppers website.