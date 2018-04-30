× Plea Hearing in Bondurant Triple Murder Monday

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A plea hearing is being held Monday morning in the case of a Bondurant man charged with murdering his parents and sister.

Twenty-one-year-old Chase Nicholson is accused of killing Mark, Charla, and Tawni Nicholson in April of 2017. Their bodies were found at the family’s Bondurant home after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Officer were called on to perform a welfare check.

Nicholson was taken into custody in Missouri and court documents show he has admitted to using a shotgun in the killings. A search warrant in the case revealed one of Nicholson’s victims was also found with a knife protruding from an eye.

Chase Nicholson is charged with three counts of first degree murder. Before a plea deal had been decided on, Nicholson’s attorneys said they planned to use an insanity defense at his trial.

Seth Nicholson, Chase’s cousin, told Channel 13 Chase had struggled with mental health issues for much of his life and his family had run into roadblocks in getting him the treatment he needed.

Chase’s grandmother Dixie Nicholson has written to the judge in the case, pleading for her grandson to receive mental health treatment following his sentencing:

Your Honor, I am Chase Nicholson’s 83 year old grandmother. I do believe that Chase would not have commited[sic] these horrible crimes if he was not mentally ill. For many years his parents tried to get him the help he desperately needed, but to no avail. He needed long term observation and monitoring of his behavior and medication that would be correct for him. He never got that in this state of Iowa which is very close to the bottom on mental health care. I plead with you, your Honor, to help him get that kind of help at Oakdale, and be able to stay there long term. I know he will never be free again, but I know of the brutal life we would encounter if Oakdale releases him. He is not a criminal, but a mentally ill 21 year old that hears voices in his head. I love him very much, and my son would want me to fight for him. Thank you, your honor, for reading this. Dixie Nicholson

Details of the plea have not been released ahead of the Monday morning hearing.