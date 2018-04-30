× Suspect in Mistaken Amber Alert Shooting Waives Hearing

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Missouri man facing charges after he fired on a car he claimed he thought was part of an Amber Alert waived his preliminary hearing Monday.

On April 17th, Matthew Golden was traveling east on Interstate 80 when an Amber Alert was issued for two missing boys from Toronto, Iowa.

The car authorities were searching for was a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plates. Despite the description, Golden spotted a white panel van with Florida plates and thought it was the vehicle involved.

Reports say he rammed the vehicle more than once. When both vehicles were stopped Golden got out of his car, holding a gun and giving demands to the driver. He then fired two rounds at the driver.

The driver was not injured.

Authorities say they found two handguns and 15 grams of marijuana inside Golden’s SUV.

Golden remains in the Polk County Jail on a $23,000 bond.

Golden’s arraignment is set for June 1st.