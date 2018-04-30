× Two Men Already Convicted of Robbing Mike Wasike Now Charged with His Murder

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men already serving prison sentences for robbing Mike Wasike are now being charged with his murder as well.

Mike Wasike was pulled from his vehicle and severely beaten by a group of teenagers in January 2013. He suffered permanent brain damage that left him unable to live without supervision. In January 2018 Wasike died as a result of his injuries.

Terrance Cheeks and Leshaun Murry were both convicted of First Degree Robbery for their roles in the assault of Wasike. Today the Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Attorneys Office announced that Cheeks and Murray will now be charged with First Degree Murder as well.