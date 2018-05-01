× Ames Eatery Wins 2018 Iowa’s Best Burger

AMES, Iowa – An Ames restaurant is taking home top prize in the 2018 Iowa’s Best Burger contest.

Café Beaudelaire, located in Iowa State University’s campus-town, was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Industry Council competition Tuesday morning.

“We are excited to kick off May Beef Month by awarding Café Beaudelaire with the title of the Best Burger in Iowa,” says Brooke German, Director of Marketing for IBIC. “The Brazilian-inspired restaurant serves a hand-pattied burger, and the judges noted that the taste and quality of the burger is outstanding and worth a drive to have it again.”

Claudio Gianello, who owns the restaurant with his wife Kellie, was born in Brazil and brings Latin flavors to the food served at Café Beaudelaire. His winning burger follows a simple recipe of salt, pepper, and oregano on a Certified Angus Beef patty.

If you’re looking to drop in at 2504 Lincoln Way to try out the best burger, keep in mind the restaurant is small and the parking is limited.

Gianello’s burger beat out nine other finalists, among them another Ames eatery, the Iowa Stater Restaurant.

Last year’s winner was The Smokin’ Hereford BBQ out of Storm Lake.