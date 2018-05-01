As Warm Weather Arrives, So Does Tick Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- As Iowans start spending more times outdoors, the Iowa Department of Public Health is issuing a reminder that tick season is underway.

Ticks can carry organisms that lead to diseases, including lyme disease. Last year, 254 lyme disease cases were reported.

The best way to prevent tick bites is to avoid woody and grassy areas. If you do spend time in these areas, though, make sure to walk in center of trails, use repellent with 20% DEET or other protectants, and treat clothing with permethrin.

If you discover a tick on your body, remove it right way and disinfect the site of the bite.