HOLLYWOOD, California — Des Moines native Sharane Calister will found out on Tuesday night whether she’s in the top 10 of The Voice.

The judges said Calister took on a big song when she sang Mariah Carey’s “Hero,” which she dedicated to her twin sister. She also said the song speaks to finding strength within herself.

The singer said she fought back tears towards the end of the song.

The Voice starts on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on NBC.