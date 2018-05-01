Director of ‘Avengers’ Movie, a U of I Alum, Shares Experience With Iowa City Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- One of the directors of the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War shared his story of success in Iowa City on Monday night.

Joe Russo is a University of Iowa alum. He and his brother Anthony directed the star-studded superhero movie. Russo spoke to a packed audience at Englert Theatre on Monday and talked about how the U of I helped shape his career, which now includes directing one of the biggest movies of all time.

"We were surprised they embraced the movie they way the did, we're very happy that they did because we wanted to tell a very mature and complicated story, and audiences have rolled right along with it, so we're ecstatic," he said.

Russo has also directed a number of other Marvel movies, as well as the hit TV shows Arrested Development and Community.

The fourth Avengers movie will come out next year.