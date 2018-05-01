× Fallen Deputy Honored One Year After Death

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is honoring a fallen colleague.

Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the death of Deputy Mark Burbridge. All Pottawattamie County deputies will wear black bands across their badges.

Burbridge was killed in the line of duty last year when an inmate managed to overpower him. The inmate shot and killed Burbridge and injured another deputy while making his escape.

The man was eventually captured. He is serving life in prison.