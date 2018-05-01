× Fetal Heartbeat Bill Slated for Debate in Iowa House

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa House is scheduled to debate the fetal heartbeat bill sometime Tuesday afternoon.

The bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks gestation. Current law bans most abortions after 20 weeks.

Lawmakers will decide whether to add exceptions to this bill that include rape, incest, and protecting the health of the mother.

Legal experts say if Republicans pass it, the bill will face legal challenges.

The current bill also includes the ban of fetal tissue donation and research.