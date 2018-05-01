Governor Reynolds’ Father Appointed to Iowa Judicial Nominating Board

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed two new members to the Iowa Judicial Nominating Board--including her father.

Seventy-eight-year-old Charles Strawn of St. Charles was appointed to a six-year term by his daughter on Tuesday. The governor's office says there were only three applications for two open spots on the commission, including Strawn. One person lived in a county already represented on the board, so Strawn and fellow applicant Marlys Popma were appointed.

Half of the board is made up of attorneys, and the other half is made up of Iowa citizens. The governor's office says she seeks nominees from different backgrounds to add new perspectives to the board.