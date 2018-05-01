House Fire Near Jewell Leaves One Person Dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEWELL, Iowa -- One person is dead after a house fire near Jewell.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3600 block of Poplar Grove just after midnight on Monday. The house was already engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

Investigators say the resident ran a salvage business, and several cars close to the house caught fire. That spread to an LP tank that ruptured, making the situation even worse. Crews were able to put out the fire five hours later.

The resident's remains have been named, but the victim's identity has not been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but investigators say it doesn't appear suspicious.