IHSAA Legend Bud Legg Announces Retirement

IOWA — A legend of Iowa high school athletics is retiring.

Bud Legg announced on Tuesday he is retiring as the information director for the Iowa High School Athletics Association. Legg has worked with Iowa students for more than 50 years as a teacher, coach, and principal before joining the IHSAA.

Legg is to thank for helping organize championship events and on-air coverage over the last 17 years. He says he plans to spend time with family in his retirement and potentially write a book.