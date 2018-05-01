× Iowa House Passes Fetal Heartbeat Bill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers have passed one of the most controversial bills introduced this session.

The bill, known as the fetal heartbeat bill, would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. This can be as early as six weeks gestation. Current law bans most abortions after 20 weeks.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, the bill was passed 51-46. The bill will now go on to the Senate.

