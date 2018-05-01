× Newton Police Looking for Bank Robbery Suspect

NEWTON, Iowa — Newton police are asking for help finding a man who robbed a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers shared a surveillance picture from inside the Great Western Bank on 1st Avenue E. Police received a hold-up call from within the bank at 12:25 p.m. after bank employees say a man handed the teller a note and demanded money. The suspect did not show a weapon.

The suspect is said to have been wearing a plaid shirt, hoodie, and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newton police or Jasper County Crime Stoppers.